Vertonghen expects new Spurs deal

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen expects the club to extend his contract until 2020.

Vertonghen, who arrived at Spurs from Ajax in 2012, was linked with a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the off-season.

The Belgium centre-back's contract expires at the end of the campaign, but Vertonghen revealed he expected Tottenham to extend his deal.

"My contract is expiring at the end of the season, but Tottenham have an option to extend it with one year," Vertonghen said.

"I think they will take up the option. We'll see what happens."

Vertonghen has featured in all four Premier League games for fifth-placed Tottenham this season.