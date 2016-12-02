Vertonghen signs new Tottenham deal

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2019.

The Belgium international joined Spurs from Ajax in July 2012 and immediately established himself as a vital part of their back four.

"We are delighted to announce that Jan Vertonghen has signed a new contract with the club, which will run until 2019," read the club's statement on Friday.

: "This is an unbelievable group of talent and I feel privileged to be a part of that." December 2, 2016

Vertonghen's new terms will ensure he is contracted with Tottenham until the age of 32.

"I was very happy – once I put my autograph on the paper I was extremely happy, a big relief," Vertonghen said after signing the deal.

"I'm very happy to be here, the future looks great so I'm very happy to be part of it.

"This is an unbelievable group of talent and a group of guys – I feel privileged to be a part of that.

"We've created a great atmosphere in the team and there's a great buzz around Tottenham."

The centre-back becomes the latest Spurs player to commit his future to the club after striker Harry Kane signed fresh terms on Thursday.

Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Danny Rose and Kyle Walker have also signed new contracts since the start of 2016-17.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino said this week he also expects captain Hugo Lloris to be tied down to a new deal as Spurs aim to develop a squad which finished third in last season's Premier League.