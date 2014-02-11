Victory face up to losing Leijer for a month
Melbourne Victory have suffered a blow, losing Adrian Leijer for at least four weeks after an accidental boot to the face left the central defender with several serious facial injuries.
Leijer had only just made it onto the ground during injury time in Saturday night's 3-1 win over Central Coast when the 27-year-old clashed with Mariners forward Matt Simon.
After visiting a specialist in Melbourne on Tuesday morning, it was revealed Leijer had sustained a fractured eye-socket, a fractured cheekbone, as well as a fracture to his nose.
The injuries continue a frustrating campaign for Leijer, who's season has been interrupted by injuries and suspension.
