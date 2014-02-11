Victory face up to losing Leijer for a month

Leijer had only just made it onto the ground during injury time in Saturday night's 3-1 win over Central Coast when the 27-year-old clashed with Mariners forward Matt Simon.

After visiting a specialist in Melbourne on Tuesday morning, it was revealed Leijer had sustained a fractured eye-socket, a fractured cheekbone, as well as a fracture to his nose.

The injuries continue a frustrating campaign for Leijer, who's season has been interrupted by injuries and suspension.