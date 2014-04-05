Victory shows West Brom unity, claims Mel

Mel and the club have looked to play down an incident that took place in the dressing room after they conceded a late equaliser in last week's 3-3 draw against Cardiff City.

And they bounced back at Carrow Road as Morgan Amalfitano struck the only goal of the game to move West Brom five points clear of the relegation zone.

Mel felt their unity was on display in the victory, which acts as a major boost for their survival hopes.

He said: "A team that has displayed discipline on the pitch and played as they did today - well and together - demonstrates there is a good spirit within the camp and that we are a family.

"These three points really move us closer to the end and they really make our route a lot easier.

"I really think the game against Spurs is very important and if we're able to win against Tottenham (at The Hawthorns next Saturday) then the future will be a very happy one.

"Today we're sure that we're going to win because our levels of confidence are very high."

The victory also pulls Norwich further into the mire, with many of the home fans clearly frustrated by what they saw at Carrow Road.

While Mel was surprised by the atmosphere, he did not feel it acted as an advantage for his men.

"I think our own work is what helped us. We worked very hard," he added.

"If you were to ask my opinion on it, if they love their team then they should try to help them during the 90 minutes."