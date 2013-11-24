Vidal can stay in defence for Juve, says Conte

The Chilean midfielder was part of a makeshift back three as Juventus overcame an injury and suspension crisis to claim a fifth consecutive league victory without conceding and go top of Serie A.

And, despite a shaky moment towards the end of the encounter, Conte was pleased with Vidal's performance in an unfamiliar position.

"He made me angry at the end with a slightly complacent move," he told Sky Sport Italia. "But overall he did brilliantly.

"It might even be his best role. That'll solve my problem of having so many great midfielders, I'll just play Vidal at the back."

Juve are now two points clear at the summit of the Italian top flight, with second-placed Roma to face Cagliari on Monday.

"The lads are doing something great, even if we are only in Week 13," he continued.

"We're laying the foundations for the future, but Roma and Napoli are also going very strong and will be up there.

"I liked the performance today, as in this type of game after Real Madrid, Napoli and international duty, a tiny bit of arrogance or complacency can sneak in, but they resisted that.

"We risked hardly anything at the back and earned a very important victory. It's tough against a team that defends with 10 men and focuses on the counter-attack.

"At half-time we discussed what wasn't working and did a lot better to find space after the break."