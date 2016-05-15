Vidal delighted with fifth-straight league success

Arturo Vidal was delighted to add to his bulging medal haul after Bayern Munich celebrated their Bundesliga success with a 3-1 win over Hannover on Saturday.

Vidal can now add a Bundesliga winner's medal to his four Serie A title wins as well as Apertura and Clausura success with Colo-Colo in his native Chile.

It was a successful return to the competition for Vidal, who previously played for Bayer Leverkusen between 2007 and 2011, and the Chile international was delighted to check another major competition off his list.

"My main aim was to win the Bundesliga and next week we have the German Cup final," the midfielder said.

"The Champions League may have eluded us this time around, but I hope we win the treble next season.

"I'm happy [to be the first Chilean to win the Bundesliga]. It's something important.

"I could have been champion with Leverkusen, but I came back here and I am now.

"Obviously, I won four titles in a row in Italy, so I'm really happy now [to have done it again].

"It's been a great season. I've really grown as a player here by playing in such a good team - a team that is, for me, the best in the world."

Vidal was pleased to have had the chance to work under Pep Guardiola, who he said had improved his game immeasurably since signing for the club.

"Coming into the best team in the world and earning my spot was really difficult - not many manage it," he added.

"I learnt a lot from Guardiola. He's a coach who really studies the game, who explains things very well and that's why he's one of the best coaches in the world.

"I have a very high opinion of him and I hope he succeeds at Manchester City."