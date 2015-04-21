Vidal fit for Monaco clash, confirms Allegri

The Chile midfielder, who netted from the penalty spot to give Juve a 1-0 win in Turin last week, had been a doubt for their trip to France due to a bout of tonsillitis that forced him to miss training on Monday.

However, coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed in his pre-match media briefing that Vidal is available for selection.

"Arturo is better - he trained with the team [on Tuesday]," said Allegri.

The former Milan boss went on to say that he expects another tight, tense encounter at Stade Louis II following an evenly matched affair last week.

"Monaco are a team that defend well and are physically very strong, so it will be a difficult game, just like the first leg," Allegri added.

"It could come down to the finer details. We are in the quarter-finals, we have a chance of going through, and whether we do or not depends on ourselves.

"We are not that far into the competition yet - we can go even further. But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves.

"My team has great quality, good character. We have the ability to progress and we will need to be brave and focused."