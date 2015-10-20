Vidal is no Schweinsteiger - Paulo Sergio

Former Bayern Munich forward Paulo Sergio does not believe Arturo Vidal can replace Bastian Schweinsteiger at the Allianz Arena.

The German midfielder completed a switch to Manchester United in July, ending a 17-year association with the Bavarian giants.

Chile international Vidal was brought in from Juventus by Pep Guardiola, but Paulo Sergio - who won two Bundesliga titles and the 2000-01 Champions League with Bayern - does not think he has the attributes required to replace the 31-year-old.

"Vidal is not Schweinsteiger, it has to be said," the Brazilian said in an interview with Kicker.

"He is brand new and can do a lot, but not replace Schweinsteiger.

"Vidal has other qualities, but he cannot steer the game as Basti did. Schweinsteiger passes well and has good vision, and also comes with the German mentality."

Douglas Costa, another of Bayern's recent acquisitions, received a similar evaluation.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk winger has assisted five goals in eight Bundesliga appearances, but Paulo Sergio reckons his compatriot will have to be patient in order to move ahead of a fit Franck Ribery in the pecking order.

"Douglas Costa is a super player - fast and technically strong," he added.

"As Ribery and [Arjen] Robben were injured a lot last season, Bayern were missing a Douglas Costa.

"Nevertheless, one has to wait. Sure, he is a great talent, but Ribery is still one of the most important and best players of Bayern."