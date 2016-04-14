Vidal not as dangerous as he looks - Sammer

Bayern Munich sporting director Matthias Sammer has hailed Arturo Vidal's form following the Chile international's sublime performances in recent weeks and has stressed the midfielder is not as dangerous as he looks.

The 28-year-old was decisive in Bayern's 3-2 aggregate win over Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, scoring the winner in their 1-0 home victory and again netting in the 2-2 draw in the second leg.

And Sammer had nothing but praise for the former Juventus man.

"Arturo might look like a dangerous guy, but he is pretty harmless," Sammer told the official Bayern website. "He is a lovely guy.

"Arturo has developed really well since joining Bayern.

"He is in great form at the moment. He scores decisive goals, works hard, wins his personal duels and is unpredictable because he goes with his instinct. This is proving to be very helpful for us.

"Arturo always wants to play. I think he would have to fracture his leg before he would accept that he cannot play."