Vidal rubbishes Real Madrid, Barca rumours

The Chile international, 26, has been the subject of transfer speculation during recent windows, with Manchester United among the clubs believed to be interested in his services.



Vidal has been linked to La Liga giants Barca and Real recently, but said those rumours were completely false.



"Me to Real Madrid or Barcelona? It's ridiculous," he told Corriere dello Sport.



"It is a non-story. All I want to do is win the league with Juve and have a good World Cup."



Vidal is set to be part of the Chile squad for the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where they will face Spain, the Netherlands and Australia in Group B.



Preparing for Wednesday's international friendly against Germany, Vidal said Chile would look to attack in Stuttgart.



"I know most of Germany's players. I have played against virtually all of them," he said.



"But we are a young team with pace.



"We are attacking, we run a lot and we like playing good football."