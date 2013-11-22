Vidal to tackle Livorno despite Chile absence

Vidal withdrew from his national team's matches against England and Brazil after injuring his thigh in the second-half of Juventus' 3-0 victory over Napoli on November 10.

FIFA rules state that a player cannot play a competitive club game for five days if sent home injured from an international call-up.

But the governing body cleared Vidal and he will be available to take on the 15th-placed Livorno at the Stadio Armando Picchi on Sunday.

Also, reports from Italian media have suggested that the 26-year-old has signed a contract extension with the Turin-based club.

According to CalcioNews24.com, Vidal has agreed on a new deal that will be announced by Juventus in the next few days.