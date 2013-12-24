Vidal targets European trophies with Juventus

Vidal and his team-mates were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the group stage following a weather-delayed tie against Galatasaray earlier this month.

However, the Chile international is not looking to leave and revealed he wants to win European silverware before considering any move.

"Now I would say that (an exit) is difficult. I want to win something important in Europe with this shirt," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Vidal is also aiming high when it comes to personal awards, targeting the FIFA Ballon d'Or next season.

"I would have put myself in (the 23-man shortlist this year)," he added.

"And I'll aim to win it in 2014."