Vidal 'under the influence of alcohol' - Chilean police

Chilean police have confirmed Arturo Vidal "was under the influence of alcohol" when he was involved in a car accident on Tuesday.

Vidal was driving with his wife in Santiago at approximately 21:00 local time (0:00 GMT on Wednesday) when he crashed his Ferrari.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who has scored in Chile's first two matches at the 2015 Copa America, will face court on Wednesday.

"The driver of the red car was under the influence of alcohol," Police Colonel Ricardo Gonzalez confirmed.

"He is being detained and will be moved on Wednesday to the courtroom."

Vidal suffered minor injuries in the incident but posted on Twitter afterwards that he and his wife were fine, having been "involved in a traffic accident".