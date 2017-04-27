Video: Alexis Sanchez embarrasses himself in bizarre throw-in incident

As Leicester chased a late leveller, Sanchez stood directly on the touchline in front of Fuchs as the Austrian attempted to play a long throw into the Gunners' penalty box.

Referee Mike Jones at first appeared to let Sanchez stand there but Fuchs, on his third attempt, hurled the ball directly at the Chile international – with replays showing it hit him on the shoulder.

Sanchez instead belatedly went down holding his face, rolling on the ground well after the ball had made contact.

Fuchs – on a yellow at the time – wasn't booked, but Sanchez was... and Arsenal held on for three vital points.

Wenger defended his star forward after the match, and instead blamed the official for the whole incident.

"I accept that he was not the required distance," the Frenchman said post-match.

"The referee or the linesman should have told him. Fuchs was lucky not to get a yellow card because he threw the ball at him on purpose."

OK, Arsene...

