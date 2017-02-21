Video: Defender makes ultimate sacrifice to be a goal-line hero
Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta’zim cruised to a 3-0 win over Cambodian club Boeung Ket Angkor, but one man prevented the scoreline from being even worse
Defender Ly Vahed was in more pain than any of his team-mates following Boeung Ket Angkor's 3-0 by Johor Darul Ta’zim in the AFC Cup.
After making a heroic goal-line clearance from Ahmad Hazwan’s strike, Vahed clattered into the post. The victim? His crown jewels.
Hazwan tried his best to hide his cheeky smile, but for Vahed it was no laughing matter.
The Cambodian will probably be regretting his intervention given that his team were already down and out.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.