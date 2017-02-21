Video: Defender makes ultimate sacrifice to be a goal-line hero

IN OTHER NEWS... Video: Ander Herrera struggles to parallel park a vintage Mini Cooper

Defender Ly Vahed was in more pain than any of his team-mates following Boeung Ket Angkor's 3-0 by Johor Darul Ta’zim in the AFC Cup.

After making a heroic goal-line clearance from Ahmad Hazwan’s strike, Vahed clattered into the post. The victim? His crown jewels.

Hazwan tried his best to hide his cheeky smile, but for Vahed it was no laughing matter.

The Cambodian will probably be regretting his intervention given that his team were already down and out.

In Other News… on FourFourTwo.com