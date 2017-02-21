Video: Ander Herrera struggles to parallel park a vintage Mini Cooper

Ander Herrera is a technically gifted footballer, but a future career as a Formula One driver appears to be out of the question.

After driving around Manchester and Old Trafford in a Mini Cooper without power steering, the 27-year-old was tasked with completing a 30-second parallel parking challenge.

With the pressure of the clock playing its part, the Spanish midfielder can be seen smashing into a number of inflatable people and almost crashing into a wall.

Thank goodness they didn’t use real humans for this “fun game”.

You can see how Herrera got on in the video below.

