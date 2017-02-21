Video: Ander Herrera struggles to parallel park a vintage Mini Cooper
The Spaniard has had an excellent season at Manchester United, but is he any good at manoeuvring a car?
IN OTHER NEWS...
Ander Herrera is a technically gifted footballer, but a future career as a Formula One driver appears to be out of the question.
After driving around Manchester and Old Trafford in a Mini Cooper without power steering, the 27-year-old was tasked with completing a 30-second parallel parking challenge.
With the pressure of the clock playing its part, the Spanish midfielder can be seen smashing into a number of inflatable people and almost crashing into a wall.
Thank goodness they didn’t use real humans for this “fun game”.
You can see how Herrera got on in the video below.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.