Video: Felipe Melo punches opposition player in crazy Copa Libertadores brawl

Penarol were leading their Brazilian opponents 2-0 at half-time on Wednesday night, but Palmeiras turned the game on its head in the second half with three unanswered goals to win the match 3-2.

However, as soon as the final whistle blew, a mass brawl broke out which centred around ex-Inter Milan and Galatasaray midfielder Felipe Melo. The fiery holding midfielder punched an opposition player twice in the face before being chased by Penarol’s Junior Arias with a corner flag.

Amid other instances of players assaulting each other, the gates to the changing rooms had been closed off by security, meaning nobody could escape the chaos.

The mayhem then spread to the stands, and didn't cool down until 20 of Palmeiras’s security guards managed to force the changing room gates back open, enabling the players to retreat to safety.

On a more light-hearted note, let’s not forget this is the same Melo who has his own tower defence game available on the App Store and Google Play. So that's nice.

