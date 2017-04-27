Trending

It seems Kim Jong-un is a big fan of Serie A

By

Turns out North Korea's fearless leader follows Italian football because of Cagliari teenager Han Kwang-song.

Han has made a great impact on the itchy-fingered Supreme Leader after bursting onto the scene for Cagliari this season. According to Italian senator Antonio Razzi, his influence has made Jong-un a follower of Serie A in general.

Han, an 18-year-old forward, became the first North Korean player to score in the Italian top flight when he struck against Palermo on April 9.

IN OTHER NEWS...

Video: Hulk scores typical Hulk goal in Asian Champions League

Lionel Messi action figures with THAT shirt celebration are being sold in Spain

Razzi claims he spotted numerous Juventus fans on a recent trip to North Korea, and believes there is a real taste for Italian football there.

"If Juventus were playing in Pyongyang Stadium, which is huge, it would fill up,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He [Jong-Un] knows all about Serie A and NBA basketball.”

That much is certainly true – former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman has befriended Jong-un and previously referred to him as an "awesome guy". Right. 

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com