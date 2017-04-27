Video: Olympiakos's Karim Ansarifard fails with spectacularly awful dive attempt

In the Greek Cup semi-final second leg against AEK Athens on Wednesday night, Olympiakos's Iranian forward Karim Ansarifard decided it was time to resort to dastardly measures.

With the score goalless entering the 42nd minute, and Athens leading 2-1 from the first leg, Ansarifard tried to buy a penalty with a hilariously bad dive under no contact.

The Iranian leapt into the air with his arms spread wide, before crashing to the ground in a heap. The first person the 27-year-old looked up to was the official standing right next to him on the touchline.

Ansarifard couldn't believe a penalty wasn't awarded. The neutral couldn't believe he wasn't booked for his horrendous efforts.

Olympiakos won the match 1-0, but AEK went through to the final on away goals. That's karma, Karim.

Olympiakoslu futbolcu Karim Ansarifard, ceza sahası içinde kendisini öyle bir attı ki... Görenler inanamadı! pic.twitter.com/FY8cUcmjhg

— Sporxtv (@sporxtv) April 27, 2017

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com