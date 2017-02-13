Video: Fernando Torres scores brilliant overhead kick lob in La Liga

Fernando Torres rolled back the years with an incredibly well-taken overhead kick against Celta Vigo on Sunday, for his fifth league goal of the season.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker scored Atletico’s Madrid’s equaliser early in the first half of their 3-2 win over Celta, lobbing goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez with his no-look strike.

Gustavo Cabral had put Celta ahead six minutes before Torres's leveller.

It wasn't the only flashpoint of the ex-Red's game, though – he also managed to miss a penalty for his team on the half-hour mark, hitting the crossbar after Yannick Ferreira Carrasco went down in the box.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com