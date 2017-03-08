Video: Fulham’s Tim Ream slices in superb own goal against Leeds

In just the fifth minute, Fulham found themselves a goal behind to promotion rivals Leeds after Ream sliced the ball into his own net.

Kyle Bartley's chipped free-kick aimed at Souleymane Doukara was met by the USA international, who was under only slight pressure to remove the danger.

But instead of hoofing the ball up the pitch, Ream completely misjudged the ball's flight as skewed off his boot straight past goalkeeper David Button.

Luckily for Ream, not all was lost. The game finished 1-1, with Fulham netting a 95th-minute equaliser through Tom Cairney.

