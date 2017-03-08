York City release ex-Ajax defender Derwin Martina moments after making debut

According to reports, Minstermen manager Gary Mills was looking for an attacking full-back to fit into his 5-2-3 formation, and thought he'd found his man when he signed the former Ajax youngster.

After the 22-year-old received his international clearance, he sat on the bench against Eastleigh on Saturday. The Curacao youth international was then made available to start for York’s reserve side against Hartlepool on Tuesday.

Martina started the game and completed 80 minutes before being substituted.

"I had to take in a lot of information – too much new information," he told the York Press after the match. "In Holland, we always play 4-3-3 and I am a right-back, but we played 5-2-3 and it was a new position for me so I had to do new things with and without the ball."

Clearly Mills didn't think much of the explanation, as he decided to release the defender later that day.

Martina also had to deny the National League club's claims on their official website that he is the brother of Southampton defender Cuco. Oh dear indeed.

