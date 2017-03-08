Video: New Palermo president shows off nipple in first press conference
Having only just rid themselves of one of football’s most eccentric club presidents, Palermo look like they’ve brought in a like-for-like replacement.
The Serie A club parted company with club president Maurizio Zamparini last month, the controversial 75-year-old businessman who made over 40 managerial changes in a 15-year period.
A representative from an Anglo-American investment fund was expected to take control shortly afterwards – and sure enough, Palermo now have their man.
He is Paul Baccaglini, a former television personality who thought it was in the media’s best interests to show them his nipple during his opening press conference on Monday.
Why? The new head honcho wanted to show off his Palermo tattoo in an effort to prove his undying love for the Rosanero.
Pictures have been floating around social media recently offering up more unusual antics from the businessman.
Seems like a straight-laced chap.
