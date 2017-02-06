Video: Garry Monk shoulder-barges Huddersfield's David Wagner, sparks mass brawl

The two rivals were all square at 1-1 entering the final minute of the match, but Terriers defender Michael Hefele prodded in a late winner at the John Smith's Stadium to take his team ahead of Leeds in the table.

The goal sparked wild celebrations from Huddersfield boss Wagner, who sprinted the entire length of the touchline and celebrated with his players on the pitch.

Wagner is a god #htafcpic.twitter.com/B2Q4DsCJwY

— Tommy Clegg (@tcleggy25) February 5, 2017

The reaction angered Monk, who responded by barging his German counterpart on his way back to the dugout.

“I hold the highest values in my life – humility, respect and class,” Monk told reporters post-match.

“My players hold those values too but if someone doesn’t want to act with class then that’s their prerogative, although it doesn’t mean we all have to agree with it.

“My technical area is my technical area, whether I am home or away. You behave properly in those situations but if someone comes across and they run into you, what can I do about that?”

A red-faced Wagner admitted regret over the incident, saying: “I have to apologise that I ran onto the pitch, but this is emotion. I have to respect the British culture and the fact this isn’t allowed.”

Huddersfield vs Leeds, Championship play-off final 2017 anyone?

