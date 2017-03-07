Video: Mats Hummels spills coffee all over suit and Thomas Muller loves it
Mats Hummels’ journey from Munich to London has already started in chaotic fashion with an attack on his pristine suit.
With Bayern Munich leading Arsenal 5-1 heading into the Champions League last 16 second leg on Tuesday, the Germany international now has more to be concerned about than just the match. Like, for example: who is going to clean his suit?
As more players approached the bus, team-mate Thomas Muller had to have the last laugh.
Having a bad day? It could be worse... Sorry, @matshummels! pic.twitter.com/KA7Si2WWaw
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 6, 2017
