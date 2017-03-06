Trending

Atlanta United have announced their arrival to MLS with an odd new ritual

MLS’s newest club have decided to include a strange post-match ritual for every home game.

After Atlanta lost their first-ever Major League Soccer match 2-1 to the New York Red Bulls in front of over 55,000 fans on Sunday, Argentine midfielder Yamil Asad – who scored the club’s first goal – had to hammer in a golden spike after being named man of the match.

There's reasoning behind the oddity: Atlanta is well known for its railways, and traditionally a golden spike is hammered into the ground to finish off a track. 

This season, players and fans will sign the spike before kick-off, with supporters then marching it to the stadium.

MLS is no stranger to unusual post-match rituals. For Portland Timbers victories, each player celebrates by holding up a piece of log (mascot Joey Lumberjack traditionally chainsaws off a piece each time the Timbers score). 

Before Atlanta's opening match, local rapper Yung Joc used a larger hammer and spike in a practice that looks set to continue for the season and beyond.

