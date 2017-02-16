Video: Motherwell boss Mark McGhee loses it with fans, threatens legal action

With the scoreline already reflecting a terrible night for McGhee, things went from bad to worse when he was reprimanded by the referee and ordered to leave the pitch.

McGhee's retreat proved to be a position in the stands at Pittodrie – and with the 59-year-old already seething with rage and a fan filming his argument with the match official, the Scotland assistant manager's march up the steps was met with jeers and insults.

The crescendo was his foul-mouthed exchange with the supporter filming on his phone, which sadly cuts out just as McGhee is about to peak. Not that anyone needs a clue as to what he said, mind.

McGhee getting huckled aff pic.twitter.com/7e83BtxEi9

— Stitchell (@GarryStitchell) February 15, 2017

After the match, when McGhee was asked if he would be speaking to Scottish referee chief John Fleming about the in-game decisions, he fumed: "John Fleming? I'll be speaking to a lawyer. I can only think there is an agenda."

