Video: Nobody knows why Mainz's Giulio Donati squirted water down his shorts

The bizarre incident took place during Ingolstadt's 2-1 win over Mainz in the Bundesliga on Sunday afternoon.

Donati was preparing to come off the bench for the visitors in the 46th minute, but nobody seemed to bat an eyelid at the Italian's strange decision to squirt water down his pants while receiving some touchline instructions frommanager Martin Schmidt.

Are we a bit hot down there, Guilo? You should probably see a doctor about that.

