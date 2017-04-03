Video: Ajax's Lasse Schone smashes in stunning free-kick against Feyenoord... after 53 seconds

Just 53 seconds into the match, Schone unleashed a thunderbolt from range which smashed off the underside of the crossbar and bounced over the line, leaving former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Jones with no chance.

Ajax went on to beat the league leaders 2-1 at the Amsterdam ArenA thanks to goals from Schone – his seventh of the season in all competitions – and David Neres.

The win blows the title race wide open, with Feyenoord's lead at the top now just three points.

