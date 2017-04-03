Spanish club Eldense cut season short after 12-0 loss to Barcelona B

Eldense, currently bottom of the Segunda B standings with a goal difference of -58, have decided to suspend operations and end their contract with a group of Italian investors in the process.

The club have also reportedly asked the police and La Liga to open an investigation into their own players about possible match fixing.

A number of Eldense players broke down in tears after the defeat on Sunday, and were consoled by their Barcelona counterparts.

With six matches left of the season, it is not yet known how the league plans to re-arrange the remaining fixtures.

