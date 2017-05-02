Video: Norwegian player scores bicycle kick Emre Can would be proud of

Lillestrom secured a much-needed win over the Norwegian league's bottom side Sogndal on Sunday evening, courtesy of an overhead kick by their full-back Simen Kind Mikalsen.

Goalkeeper Mathias Dyngeland punched a cross high up into the air, only for it to eventually fall to Mikalsen. With the ball dropping down towards 23-year-old, he turned his back to goal and executed the outstanding overhead kick straight into the top corner.

Even the man standing on the line couldn't keep out Mikalsen's sweet strike as the ball lightly skimmed off the post and went in.

Just like Can's belter against Watford on Monday, the goal proved to be decisive in the match. Bravo.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com