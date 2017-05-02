Tony Pulis speaks at Oxford Union to talk Lionel Messi, Ricardo Fuller and Napoleon

The former Stoke boss was a guest speaker at the prestigious union on Sunday evening to talk football in front of some of the world's brightest students.

In a Q&A session, Pulis revealed that even though he thinks Diego Maradona – a former Oxford Union speaker himself – will always be a greater player than Messi, he feels the Barcelona forward could cut it against the Potters in a midweek tussle (who'd have thought?).

While intriguing the audience with his knowledge of Napoleon – a topic he expanded on back in 2013 when he was unemployed – the history-loving Pulis may also have surprised a listener or two when he revealed that his greatest ever signing was Ricardo Fuller.

Additionally, Pulis admitted he didn't like modern football academies because they make life too easy for developing players, and that he didn't realise Rory Delap had a giant throw when he signed him.

So there we have it: Pulis educating young minds at Oxford.

(Meanwhile, this evening at the Oxford Union: Judge Judy.)

