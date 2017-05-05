Video: Real Madrid's James Rodriguez scores impressive scissor kick in training

IN OTHER NEWS... Video: Brazilian footballer arrested on the substitutes' bench Ray Wilkins and Neil Custis engage in petty row over Marcus Rashford's goal on talkSPORT

Following Real's convincing 3-0 victory over fierce rivals Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, Los Galacticos' attention now turns to domestic matters as they prepare to face Adams' already-relegated Granada side on Saturday evening.

But the former Arsenal defender has every right to be fearful of his team's match-up against the current Champions League holders, especially if he's been watching any of Real Madrid's training sessions. James Rodriguez, who has struggled to nail down a starting role this season, scored a sumptious goal in training.

From a floated cross coming in from the left flank, Rodriguez performed a spectacularly acrobatic scissor kick. The ball flew into the net - and the goalkeeper did not even move.

The Colombia international reacted to the goal on social media afterwards. He said: "A bit of acrobatics to brighten up the day."

The strike probably wouldn't lighten up Adams' day. Victory for Zinedine Zidane's side could see Real Madrid leapfrog Barcelona into top spot.

