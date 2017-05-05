Video: Brazilian footballer arrested on the substitutes' bench

Marlon Natanael de Lima Alexandre, who plays for Sapucaiense in the Campeonato Gaúcho Second Division, was approached by police while sitting on the bench.

And with Sapucaiense just minutes away from kicking off against Gremio Atletico Farroupilha, Marlon was put in handcuffs and escorted out of the stadium.

According to local reports, he was wanted on four arrest warrants, including allegedly participating in the kidnapping of a 67-year-old woman outside a shopping centre back in October.

