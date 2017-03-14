Video: Werder Bremen's Niklas Moisander takes man marking too far in the Bundesliga

Niklas Moisander decided to mark Leverkusen’s Javier Hernandez at a corner no matter what, which – in most instances – coaches would say is the right thing to do.

But what the 24-year-old didn't realise was that he was marking Chicharito so tightly that he was following him off the pitch.

The Mexico international was, in fact, being substituted by Stefan Kiessling.

Hernandez and Moisander both saw the funny side of it as the defender finally realised where he was going.

In Other News… on FourFourTwo.com