Video: LA Galaxy go overboard with reaction to captain’s red card

The Galaxy lost 1-0 to Portland Timbers on Sunday and were down to 10 men for nearly an hour after Van Damme was handed two controversial yellow cards over a four-minute span in the first half.

The Belgian’s first yellow was given for an adjudged foul on Portland Timbers’ Diego Chara (uncalled for, as it turned out – the Colombian clearly dived).

The second yellow was brandished after David Guzman fell to the ground untouched. Yet in his case, he injured his left shoulder while simulating so had to be substituted.

The Galaxy’s social media team decided they needed to fight back, so took their moaning to a whole new level.

They posted a 45-second meme of Chara and Guzman diving through space, featuring a few other crazy scenarios. Applause for originality.

