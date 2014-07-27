Vidic settling into life with Inter Milan

The Serbian centre-back moved to San Siro on a Bosman transfer earlier this month after eight and a half years at Manchester United.

Vidic won a plethora of honours at Old Trafford - including five Premier League titles and the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League - captaining the side to many of them.

Having made his inter debut against Prato last weekend, Vidic helped his side to a penalty shootout victory over Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

And Vidic is enthusiastic about the start he has made to life with the Italian side, paying special credit to new coach Walter Mazzarri.

"I'm enjoying it and I'm getting to grips with the way the team plays," he said.

"[Mazzarri] is a coach who explains very clearly what he wants so it's easier to do what he asks of you."