Vidic unaware of Qatar offer

Inter defender Nemanja Vidic will not be leaving the Serie A club in favour of a lucrative switch to Qatar, according to his agent Silvano Martina.

Vidic has reportedly been offered a two-year contract to make the move to the Middle East after a disappointing first season in Italy.

Martina is unaware of the growing speculation and insisted the 33-year-old Serbian centre-back is calm over his future.

"I don't know where these stories come from," Martina was quoted as saying via FcInterNews.

"I noticed there is often talk about Nemanja, almost always. I honestly do not understand it.

"His future? We are relaxed, so you'd have to ask the club."

Vidic made 23 Serie A appearances last term, following his arrival from Manchester United on a free transfer.