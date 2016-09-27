Vietto undeterred by wasteful showing

Sevilla's Luciano Vietto brushed off his difficult day in front of goal against Lyon in the Champions League, insisting that he will not be deterred by missing several chances in their 1-0 win.

Wissam Ben Yedder scored the winning goal at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan just after half-time, but it should have been more comfortable for the hosts.

Vietto missed a penalty and two other glorious opportunities in the second half and, while his overall performance was solid, he remained bullish after his efforts in front of goal.

"This is a matter of determination; I'll keep trying," he told beIN Sports.

"I've not had a very successful night, but I will keep working. It would have been good to have scored. I asked Ben Yedder for the penalty, but unfortunately I missed it."

Despite his personal struggles, Vietto saw the bigger picture, noting that Sevilla felt they had to get the win in order to ensure matchday one's draw at Juventus was not for nothing.

He added: "It was very important to get the victory. We had taken a good point in Turin, it was very hard and to win today at home, with our fans, was very important.

"The first half we lacked spark; we needed more intensity. At half-time the coach settled things a bit and the second half was the team's best.

"That's what we try to do; to be intense and deep, create scoring chances and have possession, and I think we're finding the way."