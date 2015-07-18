Villa complete Amavi signing
Jordan Amavi has left Nice to sign a five-year contract with Premier League club Aston Villa.
The defender, who has represented France at Under-21 level, has penned a five-year deal at Villa Park.
Amavi joins the likes of Idrissa Gueye, Mark Bunn and Micah Richards in moving to the Premier League club during the close-season.
"I'm delighted to have secured the services of someone we consider to be a terrific young player," manager Tim Sherwood told Villa's official website.
"Jordan has been one of the outstanding players in Ligue 1 and is still very young and can become even better.
"There were a lot of clubs after him this summer so we are really pleased to welcome him to the club."
Amavi broke into the first-team at Nice in the 2013-14 campaign, and made 36 Ligue 1 appearances for the club last term, scoring four goals.
