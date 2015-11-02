Villa confirm Garde appointment

Aston Villa have confirmed the appointment of Remi Garde as the club's new manager, replacing Tim Sherwood on a contract running until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The former Lyon coach is expected to take a watching brief as his new side take on Tottenham in the Premier League on Monday.

He will then turn his attentions to bringing Villa out of a woeful slump which sees them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League with just four points after failing to win any of Sherwood's last nine league games in charge.

Garde, who has been out of a job since leaving Ligue 1 outfit Lyon at the end of 2013-14 campaign, will take charge of his first match against Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

The 49-year-old won the Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions in his time at Lyon.

He told Villa's official website: "It is an unbelievable honour to be the manager of such an illustrious football club.

"I've had extremely positive meetings with both the owner, Randy Lerner, and chief executive Tom Fox. They have ambitious plans for the club and I'm excited that they have turned to me to help them realise them.

"Obviously we have a difficult task in front of us but I'm looking forward to the challenge with the support of everyone who loves Aston Villa."

Fox added: "For the past year we have been working purposefully to transform the club in order to build a successful organisation that can compete and succeed in the Premier League.

"Finding a manager who shares and believes in our vision and has the ability to bring it to life through performances on the pitch is essential.

"We are confident that Remi is the manager who can deliver the best from the current squad and help set the club up for future success."