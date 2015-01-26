Villa defender Herd heads to Wigan on loan

The Australia international defender has not featured for Aston Villa in any competition this season and made just three appearances while on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

On Monday, it was announced that Herd had returned to Lancashire, as struggling Championship outfit Wigan secured his signature on a temporary deal until the end of the campaign.

"I'm delighted that Chris has been able to join us on loan until the end of the season, he's a player I've looked at a lot over a period of time," said Wigan manager Malky Mackay.

"I feel that his energy, his athleticism and his tenacity will be things that can really help us out.

"He's got Premier League and Football League experience and he's another young player who wants to kick on at our club and solidify a position here, so I'm delighted we've managed to get him."