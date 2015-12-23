Villa eyes Spain national team return

David Villa would like a return to the Spain national team but conceded it could be difficult considering the array of young talent at coach Vicente del Bosque's disposal.

New York City striker Villa, who is Spain's all-time top scorer with 59 goals in 97 appearances, has not played for his country since their disastrous defence of the World Cup last year.

The 34-year-old former Barcelona and Valencia man scored 18 goals in 30 games in his maiden MLS season, and is eyeing the possibility of an international recall.

"I am so close to 100 games with the national team, and I would like to return," Villa said at a public event in Gijon.

"But even when I was there, and now that I don't go, it is completely something that is in the hands of the coach.

"There are other very good young forwards with a great future."