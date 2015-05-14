Villa fined £200k over FA Cup pitch invasion

Aston Villa have been fined £200,000 by the Football Association (FA) following a pitch invasion at their FA Cup sixth-round clash with West Brom.

Tim Sherwood's men triumphed 2-0 over their local rivals at Villa Park in March, before going on to reach the final with a 2-1 win against Liverpool, with delighted Villa fans storming the pitch in stoppage time and after the final whistle.

Some reports also suggested seats were thrown from a section of the ground housing away fans during the disturbances.

An FA statement read: "Aston Villa have been fined £200,000 after admitting spectator misconduct in relation to their FA Cup sixth-round tie against West Bromwich Albion on 7 March 2015.

"The club was charged for failing to ensure that no spectators or unauthorised persons were permitted to encroach onto the pitch area whilst attending the game at Villa Park.

"Following the Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, Aston Villa were also severely warned as to the club’s future conduct."