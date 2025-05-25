How to watch Man United vs Aston Villa online and on TV: Live streams, channels, kick-off time for Premier League clash

Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa today, Sunday May 25, as the visitors seek a Champions League spot, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Key information • Date: Sunday, May 25 2025 • Kick-off time: 4pm GMT / 11am ET • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports 1, Discovery+ (UK) | CNBC (US), Optus Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Aston Villa sit sixth in the Premier League table going into the final day, but they're level with the two teams above them – Newcastle and Chelsea – and only two points off Man City in third. That means Champions League qualification – which goes to the top five – is well and truly open and up for grabs.

Villa need at least one of those teams to slip up. A draw could be enough, but they'd be relying on those above them dropping points, so it's out of their hands even if they get all three points.

For Manchester United, it would be a kick in the teeth to see Champions League football awarded before their eyes after they passed up the opportunity in mid-week. Ruben Amorim's side lost in the final of the Europa League to Spurs on Wednesday night, which would have given them a pass to the Champions League despite their horrendous Premier League showing.

Now, United just want this disastrous season over and done with. In fact, they are once again up against Spurs in their own private battle to avoid being the team that finishes in 17th just above the relegated teams.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Man United vs Villa live streams and TV broadcasts anywhere in the world.

Watch Man United vs Aston Villa in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Man United vs Aston Villa live on TNT Sports or Discovery+. Coverage begins at 3pm BST on TNT Sports 1.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which you'll need to stream TNT Sports content online, costs £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.

Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa elsewhere in the world

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

What if you're away from home for Manchester United vs Aston Villa, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in the US

Fans in the US can watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa on CNBC.

CNBC is one of the cable channels operated by NBC. There's no dedicated streaming service, so to watch online you'll need a cord-cutter such as Sling or Fubo.

Can I watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa on Optus Sport, which has the rights to Premier League football down under. Plans start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in New Zealand?

You can indeed watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in New Zealand, courtesy of Sky Sport. Streaming plans on Sky Sport Now start from $49.99 a month.

Can I watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in Canada?

In Canada, Man Utd vs Ipswich Town will be live-streamed on Fubo, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25