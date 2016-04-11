Villa need to appoint someone who knows the club well, says Yorke

Aston Villa need to appoint someone who knows the club well to be able restore their passion and belief, according to former striker Dwight Yorke.

Villa were officially relegated for the first time in Premier League history after suffering a 2-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday - their 23rd defeat of the season.

The Birmingham-based club have won just three times in the league all season, manager Remi Garde parting ways with Villa in late March, having replaced Tim Sherwood in November.

And Yorke, who spent nine seasons at Villa Park between 1989 and 1998, told Omnisport their next manager must be familiar with the club to get them back up to the top-tier of English football.

"It's a bit of a disappointment [to see Villa relegated] having spent ten years at the football club," the 44-year-old said.

"I had a real exciting time there and to see where the club is at this present time, it's not something I am proud of.

"They have been living on a knife-edge for the past five seasons where they've been finishing just above relegation. Now it has caught up on them.

"There have been four managers in five years. To me that is not consistent enough.

"They need someone who knows the club to get the passion and belief back. Unfortunately it's going to be in the Championship.

"Aston Villa need to bounce back straight away."

Yorke has previously expressed his desire to manage Villa, telling talkSPORT last month: "I would be lying to you guys if I said I wasn't interested in the job.

"I do love the club, I understand the club and with my experience and a team I can put together to try and bring Aston Villa back. It's something that I am passionate about."