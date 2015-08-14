Villa swoop for Barca's Traore

Adama Traore has made the move from Catalan giants Barcelona to Aston Villa, agreeing terms on a five-year deal.

The 19-year-old arrives at Villa Park for a fee of €10million, which could rise by a further €2m.

Traore, who made just four first-team appearances for Barca, becomes Villa's 10th signing of the current transfer window.

Barca retain the right to re-purchase Traore during the first three years, and also have first refusal before any potential future transfer.

"It's an honour for me to come here," Traore told Villa's official website. "It's a club that showed interest in me from the first moment and made me feel important in terms of their project.

"I have spoken to the manager and have a very good impression of him and what he wants from me. All this have made this club my top attraction.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to everyone at FC Barcelona for helping me develop as a player and as a person."

Villa manager Tim Sherwood added: "He's someone I have been tracking for a long time.

"He's physically a man - and he has been for some time. He's a big powerful boy, very quick, dynamic and a maverick-type player. Those players are few and far between.

"We're delighted he has chosen Villa to continue his development."