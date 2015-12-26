Villa at their best in West Ham draw, claims frustrated Garde

Remi Garde believes Aston Villa deserved more after Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to West Ham, hailing his players' efforts as "the best we can do".

Aaron Cresswell gave West Ham the lead shortly before the half-time whistle, but Jordan Ayew salvaged a draw for Villa when he blasted home a penalty after the break.

Garde was satisfied with the hosts' performance, but was left to rue their profligacy in front of goal after their 17th consecutive league game without victory.

"I am frustrated and also a bit sad for my players," Garde said. "I knew this game was crucial for us. I wanted to win. A draw was not the goal for this game.

"We only missed the points. What we put into this game was probably the best we can do. I think we deserved more than we got.

"We are still in a very bad position but when I see my team play it's very encouraging. The performance we gave was not a bottom one.

"We have to score goals and be more efficient in the offensive parts."

Aston Villa sit last in the table with eight points from 18 games following Saturday's result, nine points off safety.