Aston Villa have warned stuff the club will be forced to make job cuts in the off-season due to their impending relegation from the Premier League.

Villa are set to be relegated for the first time in Premier League history a 2-1 home defeat to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday left them 15 points from safety with the same amount left to play for.

With relegation looming, Villa notified staff "every effort" will be made to reduce numbers through voluntary redundancy, but admitted compulsory redundancies could be necessary.

"Aston Villa Football Club can confirm it has updated all staff on the proposed changes to the club structure in order to put it back on a firm footing," a club statement read.

"These changes will result in a headcount reduction but every effort will be made through a voluntary scheme, to mitigate as much as is possible, the need for compulsory redundancies.

"The objective is to secure a sound financial platform from which the club can rebuild for the benefit of the fans, staff and sponsors.

"We recognise this is an extremely difficult time for all staff and the club will offer support to all staff affected."