Villa would welcome Pirlo move to New York

David Villa is in the dark about whether Andrea Pirlo is poised to sign for New York City FC, but the former Spain international is no doubt that he would relish playing with the evergreen playmaker.

Pirlo is being heavily linked with a move to the MLS franchise and was pictured on Tuesday talking a stroll around the SoHo area of New York with his son.

The 36-year-old has a year left on his current contract at Juventus, who he helped win a fourth straight Serie A title last season as well as reach the UEFA Champions League final in Berlin.

"He [Pirlo] is a legend," said City striker Villa, who moved to America last year following a trophy-laden career in European football with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Real Zaragoza.

"[He is] A very important player for football and also for any footballer.

"I congratulate him on his successful career. I don't know [if he'll come]. If he comes we will welcome him well. But that doesn't depend on us."

Regardless of whether Pirlo relocates to New York, the arrival of Villa and Frank Lampard have added star quality to Jason Kreis' side, a point not lost on goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald.

He said: "We'll have all these unbelievable players. It's just a real honour to be part of the club with them and I'm obviously really excited about it all. We'll see what happens."